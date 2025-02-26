Left Menu

CBSE Clarifies Language Offerings in Revised Board Exam Scheme Amid Punjabi Removal Uproar

The CBSE clarified that all languages would remain available in the 2025-26 academic year, despite concerns over Punjabi's exclusion in a draft policy. The board will maintain its current language offerings for Class X and continue pursuing reforms to align with the National Education Policy 2020.

26-02-2025
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued an addendum to its draft policy on Wednesday, confirming that all languages will remain available for the Class X board exams in the 2025-26 academic session. This comes after public concern about the omission of Punjabi from a list in the draft date sheet.

The announcement followed criticism from Punjab's Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and other political leaders, who expressed alarm over the language's alleged exclusion. The national board's clarification reassured that languages like Punjabi and other regional and foreign languages would continue to be offered.

This adjustment aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which seeks to alleviate student stress through reforms like conducting board exams twice a year. CBSE's proposals, available for public feedback, aim to emphasize competency-based assessments, allowing students to improve their scores and retain top results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

