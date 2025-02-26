Kejriwal Alleged as Key Figure in Delhi Liquor Scam: BJP Stakes Accusations
BJP MP Anurag Thakur has accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of being the "kingpin" in Delhi's liquor scam, alleging backdoor attempts to enter Rajya Sabha and influence over Punjab's government. This follows the tabling of a critical CAG report on Delhi's liquor policies, intensifying political tensions.
In a sharp escalation of political controversy, BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Wednesday accused Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), of being the "kingpin" behind a major liquor scam in Delhi. Thakur claimed that Kejriwal is attempting to use "backdoor" tactics to gain a seat in the Rajya Sabha.
Thakur criticized the AAP government for allegedly suppressing 14 CAG reports that highlight corruption within the party. The reports have now been made public by Delhi's government, led by CM Rekha Gupta, following an earlier commitment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil these findings. According to Thakur, Kejriwal is pressuring Rajya Sabha MPs to relinquish their positions to facilitate his entry.
The accusations coincide with CM Rekha Gupta presenting the CAG's audit report on Delhi's liquor policy for 2017-2021, revealing detailed scrutiny of liquor regulation and supply practices. Speculation grew after AAP nominated MP Sanjiv Arora for a by-election, suggesting potential Rajya Sabha seat arrangements related to Kejriwal. Meanwhile, Thakur alleged that Punjab's AAP-led government operates under Kejriwal's "remote control," raising questions about his influence.
