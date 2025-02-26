JMM MP Mahua Maji Injured in Road Mishap Returning from Mahakumbh
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji sustained injuries in a road accident near Latehar, Jharkhand, after attending the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Her son was driving when the mishap occurred. She is currently hospitalized in Ranchi, with doctors stating her condition is stable and out of danger.
- Country:
- India
In a recent turn of events, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji was admitted to Orchid Medical Centre in Ranchi following a car accident. The incident took place near Latehar, Jharkhand, as she was returning from the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, leaving her with injuries that necessitated medical attention.
The accident occurred around 3:45 AM when Mahua Maji's son, Somvit Maji, who was at the wheel, reportedly fell asleep, resulting in the car crashing. Despite the alarming situation, Maji's condition is currently stable. She suffered fractures in her wrist and left hand, with minor rib damages. While surgery is required, the doctors have reassured that she is out of danger.
Union Minister and BJP MP from Ranchi, Sanjay Seth, visited Maji and confirmed her stable condition. Meanwhile, the region recently witnessed another tragedy, with six pilgrims from Belagavi district losing their lives in a separate road accident en route to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. The incidents underscore the potential hazards faced by devotees traveling long distances for religious gatherings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand Board Exams Kick Off Amid Tight Security
Prayagraj Gears Up for Mahakumbh: Traffic and Railways on High Alert
Ayodhya Witnesses Surging Devotee Presence Amid Mahakumbh Mela
Confronting Conflict: Jharkhand's Struggle with Elephant Encounters
Court Fines Jharkhand Official Over Mining Licence Revocation