European Investment Bank Aims for India's Untapped Potential

The European Investment Bank is poised to expand its investment footprint in India, targeting a commitment of Euro 10 billion over the next six to seven years, according to Country Manager Michael Steidl. This expansion was announced at the Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit, as the bank seeks untapped investment opportunities.

Currently, the bank's cumulative investment in India stands at Euro 5.5 billion, with plans to add Euro 600 million this year. Key focus areas include urban mobility, water treatment, and green hydrogen initiatives. The bank sees promising prospects in Assam's tea, oil, and infrastructure sectors.

Despite no current exposure in the northeast, the European Union Ambassador has encouraged exploration of this region. The EIB aims to invest in high-value chains in Assam for European consumers and infrastructure projects enhancing connectivity within India and neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)