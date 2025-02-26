Left Menu

Crisis in Sudan: Aid Suspension Risks Famine in Zamzam Camp

The United Nations’ food agency has halted aid in Sudan’s Zamzam camp as intensified conflict threatens a famine. Fighting between the military and a paramilitary group forced a withdrawal from the camp. Thousands of families face starvation if assistance does not resume soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 26-02-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:06 IST
The United Nations' food agency has taken the drastic step of pausing aid distribution at Sudan's Zamzam displacement camp, where thousands are at risk of famine as internal conflict escalates.

The World Food Programme (WFP) announced Wednesday that intensified fighting between Sudan's military and a paramilitary group over the past two weeks has forced its partners to vacate the area for safety reasons.

Laurent Bukera, the regional director for the agency, issued a stark warning: 'Without immediate assistance, thousands of desperate families in Zamzam could starve in the coming weeks.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

