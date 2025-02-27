Nvidia's AI Outlook Could Set Market Trends

The S&P 500 showed minimal movement on Wednesday as investors eagerly awaited Nvidia's quarterly results, which could steer the future of the artificial intelligence sector.

Stocks wavered after comments from President Trump regarding impending tariffs on the European Union. However, Nvidia's shares saw a 2% increase after predicting better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, delivering a boost to the semiconductor sector.

Despite a generally positive earnings season for the S&P 500, market volatility continues as strategists predict a 9% rise by 2025. Intuit's shares soared 12.6% following upbeat revenue forecasts, while investor sentiment remains mixed with inflation and economic slowdown concerns.

