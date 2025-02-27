Left Menu

Nvidia's AI Outlook Could Set Market Trends

The S&P 500 remained mostly unchanged as Nvidia's positive AI forecast influences market expectations. While stocks fluctuated with remarks from Trump on tariffs, Nvidia's shares rose post-results, boosting semiconductor confidence. Strategists remain optimistic but cautious about market volatility despite strong earnings from major firms like Intuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 03:40 IST
The S&P 500 showed minimal movement on Wednesday as investors eagerly awaited Nvidia's quarterly results, which could steer the future of the artificial intelligence sector.

Stocks wavered after comments from President Trump regarding impending tariffs on the European Union. However, Nvidia's shares saw a 2% increase after predicting better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, delivering a boost to the semiconductor sector.

Despite a generally positive earnings season for the S&P 500, market volatility continues as strategists predict a 9% rise by 2025. Intuit's shares soared 12.6% following upbeat revenue forecasts, while investor sentiment remains mixed with inflation and economic slowdown concerns.

