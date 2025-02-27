Left Menu

Odisha CM Ensures Swift Aid After Maha Shivaratri Temple Incident

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi visited injured individuals from the Lingaraj Temple Jagar Yatra during Maha Shivaratri. The administration prioritized medical care, while devotees celebrated the auspicious festival with spiritual rituals. The event signifies Lord Shiva's union with Goddess Parvati, symbolizing victory over darkness and ignorance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 09:46 IST
Odisha CM Ensures Swift Aid After Maha Shivaratri Temple Incident
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi at the hospital (Photo: Mohan Charan Majhi/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took proactive measures following an accident during the Lingaraj Temple Jagar Yatra, which coincided with the Maha Shivaratri festival. CM Majhi assured the public that the administration was providing immediate and quality medical care to the injured, expressing his hopes for their speedy recovery.

During the festival, devotees gathered to observe the traditional ritual where the Mahadeepa lamp was raised atop the Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar. This marked the end of their fasting, a key component of the observance. In Tamil Nadu, a grand Abhishekam was performed at the Sri Kaleeswari Thirukkoil temple, highlighting the nationwide celebration of Maha Shivaratri.

The festival commemorates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, a mythological event symbolizing love, power, and spiritual enlightenment. Celebrated with fervor across India, Maha Shivaratri epitomizes the triumph of light over darkness and spiritual awakening. The occasion is a profound spiritual milestone for devotees, reflecting deep-rooted traditions and beliefs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025