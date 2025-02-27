Odisha CM Ensures Swift Aid After Maha Shivaratri Temple Incident
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi visited injured individuals from the Lingaraj Temple Jagar Yatra during Maha Shivaratri. The administration prioritized medical care, while devotees celebrated the auspicious festival with spiritual rituals. The event signifies Lord Shiva's union with Goddess Parvati, symbolizing victory over darkness and ignorance.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took proactive measures following an accident during the Lingaraj Temple Jagar Yatra, which coincided with the Maha Shivaratri festival. CM Majhi assured the public that the administration was providing immediate and quality medical care to the injured, expressing his hopes for their speedy recovery.
During the festival, devotees gathered to observe the traditional ritual where the Mahadeepa lamp was raised atop the Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar. This marked the end of their fasting, a key component of the observance. In Tamil Nadu, a grand Abhishekam was performed at the Sri Kaleeswari Thirukkoil temple, highlighting the nationwide celebration of Maha Shivaratri.
The festival commemorates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, a mythological event symbolizing love, power, and spiritual enlightenment. Celebrated with fervor across India, Maha Shivaratri epitomizes the triumph of light over darkness and spiritual awakening. The occasion is a profound spiritual milestone for devotees, reflecting deep-rooted traditions and beliefs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
