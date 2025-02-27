BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht Vows to Expose AAP Scams Ahead of Deputy Speaker Motion

BJP legislator Mohan Singh Bisht, poised to become the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, has vowed to unearth all historical scams tied to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He assured that no prior misconduct would recur and expressed his gratitude towards the BJP for valuing its members.

Speaking to ANI, Bisht remarked, "What occurred in the past will not happen again. AAP is synonymous with corruption, and they will have to account for it." According to the legislative agenda released on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will propose a motion to appoint Bisht as the Deputy Speaker.

The motion will see support from MLA Anil Kumar Sharma with Gajender Singh Yadav seconding. Additionally, the assembly will delve into the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) 'Performance Audit Report on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi,' scrutinizing liquor regulation from 2017-18 to 2020-21.

(With inputs from agencies.)