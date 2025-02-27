Left Menu

BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht Vows to Expose AAP Scams Ahead of Deputy Speaker Motion

BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, nominated for Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, promised to unveil past AAP-related scams, ensuring no repetition of misconduct. Expressing gratitude to his party, Bisht emphasized accountability. Concurrently, the assembly will evaluate a CAG report on liquor regulation from 2017-2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 10:38 IST
BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht Vows to Expose AAP Scams Ahead of Deputy Speaker Motion
BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP legislator Mohan Singh Bisht, poised to become the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, has vowed to unearth all historical scams tied to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He assured that no prior misconduct would recur and expressed his gratitude towards the BJP for valuing its members.

Speaking to ANI, Bisht remarked, "What occurred in the past will not happen again. AAP is synonymous with corruption, and they will have to account for it." According to the legislative agenda released on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will propose a motion to appoint Bisht as the Deputy Speaker.

The motion will see support from MLA Anil Kumar Sharma with Gajender Singh Yadav seconding. Additionally, the assembly will delve into the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) 'Performance Audit Report on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi,' scrutinizing liquor regulation from 2017-18 to 2020-21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025