Left Menu

Gangster's Wife Sent to Custody in High-Profile Murder Case

Zoya Khan, wife of gangster Hashim Baba, is in 14-day judicial custody related to the murder of gym owner Nadir Shah. The Delhi Police seeks to uncover her involvement in the crime amid ongoing investigations and conspiracy probes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:23 IST
Gangster's Wife Sent to Custody in High-Profile Murder Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has ordered a 14-day judicial custody for Zoya Khan, the wife of notorious gangster Hashim Baba, in the murder investigation of gym owner Nadir Shah.

The ruling follows a request by the Delhi Police to further probe a larger conspiracy and establish Khan's potential role in the homicide.

The police have yet to capture another suspect and are working to recover the weapons used. Khan's lawyer argues her lack of involvement, emphasizing her cooperation with authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025