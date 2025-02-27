Gangster's Wife Sent to Custody in High-Profile Murder Case
Zoya Khan, wife of gangster Hashim Baba, is in 14-day judicial custody related to the murder of gym owner Nadir Shah. The Delhi Police seeks to uncover her involvement in the crime amid ongoing investigations and conspiracy probes.
The Patiala House Court in Delhi has ordered a 14-day judicial custody for Zoya Khan, the wife of notorious gangster Hashim Baba, in the murder investigation of gym owner Nadir Shah.
The ruling follows a request by the Delhi Police to further probe a larger conspiracy and establish Khan's potential role in the homicide.
The police have yet to capture another suspect and are working to recover the weapons used. Khan's lawyer argues her lack of involvement, emphasizing her cooperation with authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
