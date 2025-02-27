Telangana CM Inaugurates HCLTech's Global Delivery Center in Hyderabad
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated HCLTech's new global delivery center in Hyderabad. The ceremony highlighted Telangana's rapid growth as a tech hub and its commitment to becoming a trillion-dollar economy. The center, featuring eco-friendly designs, reaffirms HCLTech's dedication to innovation and sustainability in India.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy officially opened HCLTech's new global delivery center in Hyderabad on Thursday. The inauguration was attended by prominent figures like D. Sridhar Babu, Telangana's Minister for Information Technology, and C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director of HCLTech.
During the event, CM Reddy pointed out the impressive growth of Telangana and Hyderabad, noting the state's high AI adoption and record-breaking investments in recent years. He stressed the ambition to transform Telangana into a trillion-dollar economy and praised HCLTech's contribution to the state's evolving technological landscape.
D. Sridhar Babu elaborated on Telangana's progress towards becoming a global tech destination, emphasizing investments of $15 billion under the Telangana 2.0 Growth Vision. This initiative focuses on infrastructure, skill enhancement, and fostering innovation. C Vijayakumar highlighted Hyderabad's strategic importance in HCLTech's global network, positioning the city as a crucial hub for delivering cutting-edge AI solutions worldwide.
