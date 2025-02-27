Left Menu

Telangana CM Inaugurates HCLTech's Global Delivery Center in Hyderabad

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:05 IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy inaugurates HCLTech global center in Hyderabad (Photo: Telangana CMO). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy officially opened HCLTech's new global delivery center in Hyderabad on Thursday. The inauguration was attended by prominent figures like D. Sridhar Babu, Telangana's Minister for Information Technology, and C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director of HCLTech.

During the event, CM Reddy pointed out the impressive growth of Telangana and Hyderabad, noting the state's high AI adoption and record-breaking investments in recent years. He stressed the ambition to transform Telangana into a trillion-dollar economy and praised HCLTech's contribution to the state's evolving technological landscape.

D. Sridhar Babu elaborated on Telangana's progress towards becoming a global tech destination, emphasizing investments of $15 billion under the Telangana 2.0 Growth Vision. This initiative focuses on infrastructure, skill enhancement, and fostering innovation. C Vijayakumar highlighted Hyderabad's strategic importance in HCLTech's global network, positioning the city as a crucial hub for delivering cutting-edge AI solutions worldwide.

Latest News

