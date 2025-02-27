Avalanche Strikes Gurez Valley Amidst Heavy Snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir

A snow avalanche struck Khandyal village in the Gurez Valley of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday afternoon, impacting several residential houses. Officials reported that while one house was damaged, fortunately, there were no immediate injuries or casualties. Revenue officials were dispatched to assess the situation and cautioned residents to stay vigilant until the snowfall subsides.

The picturesque Gurez Valley recently experienced 4 to 5 feet of fresh snow, whereas the Tulail region recorded about six inches of snowfall. In addition to the avalanche, various parts of Jammu and Kashmir are witnessing consistent rain and snowfall. Notably, Udhampur has experienced uninterrupted rainfall for the last two days, a pattern expected to persist until February 28, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Simultaneously, Srinagar was blanketed by a fresh burst of snowfall, leading locals to use umbrellas for protection. Similarly, areas within the Kupwara district, like Muqamishahwali and Drugmulla, received fresh snow. An orange alert for heavy rain and snowfall was issued by IMD in four districts of Himachal Pradesh on February 27, attributing the intense weather activity to a 'western disturbance', according to senior IMD scientist, Sandeep Kumar Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)