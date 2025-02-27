Left Menu

Gandhi Shilp Bazaar Kicks Off in Shillong: A Celebration of Northeastern Artistry

The Gandhi Shilp Bazaar has begun in Shillong, offering a ten-day exhibition of handicrafts from February 26 to March 7, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:23 IST
A stall at Gandhi Shilp Bazaar (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gandhi Shilp Bazaar, a major exhibition celebrating the rich tapestry of Northeastern craftsmanship, was inaugurated at the State Central Library in Shillong on February 26. Organized by the Meghalaya Handloom & Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited and backed by the DC (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, the event spans from February 26 to March 7, 2025.

The inauguration ceremony was highlighted by the presence of Santa Mary Shylla, MLA and Chairman of MHHDC Ltd., who emphasized the critical role such exhibitions play in preserving and promoting the region's cultural heritage. She encouraged attendees to support artisans by engaging with their work.

The Gandhi Shilp Bazaar serves as a crucial platform, bringing artisans' work to a broader audience. Attendees can explore 20 different craft forms, including handwoven textiles, cane and bamboo crafts, pottery, and stone carvings, representing the diverse talent from all Northeastern states. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

