Court Reserves Decision on Plea Against Delhi Law Minister in Riot Probe

The Rouse Avenue court reserved its order on whether to register an FIR against Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra for alleged involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots. Delhi Police opposed the plea, arguing Mishra wasn't implicated in previous investigations. A decision is expected after further documentation is reviewed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court took a significant step on Thursday by reserving an order on whether an FIR should be registered against Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra concerning his alleged role in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

The police opposed the move, stating that Mishra's involvement in the riots was already scrutinized as part of a broader conspiracy investigation. The Special Public Prosecutor representing the police maintained that Mishra was not implicated in the violence.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia set the next hearing date for March 24, granting the prosecution additional time to submit a detailed investigation report. Meanwhile, the application, filed by citizen Mohammad Ilyas, raises allegations against numerous figures, including BJP party members, claiming planned provocations blamed on Mishra were actually orchestrated in advance. The case continues to unravel in court amid contentious claims and denials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

