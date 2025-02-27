Left Menu

NF Railway Advances Gati Shakti Terminals for Enhanced Freight Connectivity in Assam

NF Railway General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava reviewed progress on developing new Gati Shakti cargo terminals in Assam, emphasizing enhanced freight logistics under the PM Gati Shakti framework. The terminals, featuring modern facilities for efficient cargo handling, aim to boost regional logistics and improve India's Logistics Performance Index position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:00 IST
General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway reviews progress of new Gati Shakti cargo terminal projects (Photo/press release). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to enhance freight logistics in Assam, the General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, convened a review meeting with senior officials on Thursday at the NF Railway Headquarters in Maligaon, Guwahati. The meeting appraised the development of new Gati Shakti cargo terminals, following the framework outlined by NF Railway to streamline cargo infrastructure, aligning with the PM Gati Shakti initiative.

Earlier this year, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the establishment of six new terminals at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment Summit in Guwahati. These terminals, designed with industry collaboration, promise faster and more effective cargo management. Among the new developments, the Baihata terminal in Assam's Kamrup Rural District stands out with state-of-the-art amenities, including new goods lines and modern weighing facilities.

With completion deadlines approaching, Shrivastava urged for timely execution, noting the advanced progress of the Jogighopa Multi Modal Logistics Park. The establishment of these terminals is central to Indian Railways' modernization goals, aiming to strengthen multimodal connectivity and elevate the region's economic potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

