Swift Police Action: Bank Fraud Snatchers Nabbed in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested two suspects in a bank fraud case involving a snatching incident reported by a lady Army personnel. Utilizing CCTV and technical surveillance, the suspects were identified as residents of Maharashtra. They were caught with stolen cash, revealing their modus operandi and a history of similar crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift crackdown, Delhi Police apprehended two individuals connected to a bank fraud incident in Dilshad Garden, involving a female Army member.

The incident, reported on February 21, led to the registration of a case under Bharatiya Nyay Samhita at the GTB Enclave station. Police used CCTV footage to track the suspects, who had utilized a three-seater rickshaw for their crime.

Further investigation uncovered that Mohd. Pravej Irani and Altaf Ali Jafferey, both from Maharashtra, targeted unsuspecting bank customers by tricking them into believing they received counterfeit currency, allowing the suspects to steal money. The duo, with previous fraud cases, was arrested on February 25, and Rs 21,500 was retrieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

