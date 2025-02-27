Left Menu

Mandi's Shivratri Mahotsav 2025: A Blend of Tradition and Modernization

The International Shivratri Mahotsav 2025 began in Mandi with grand festivities and significant government announcements. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the event, merging cultural vibrancy with developmental promises. Highlights include an Rs 100 crore commitment to the Shiv Dham project and new initiatives in education and healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:53 IST
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated International Shivratri Mahotsav Mandi-2025 (Photo/Himachal Govt). Image Credit: ANI
The International Shivratri Mahotsav 2025 kicked off in Mandi with an impressive inauguration by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at the historic Paddal Ground. The vibrant festival blends religious ceremonies with cultural displays, attracting throngs of visitors and devotees.

In line with tradition, the Chief Minister participated in the 'Shahi Jaleb' procession, starting from the Shri Raj Madhav Rai temple and culminating at Paddal Ground. The spectacle featured thousands of devotees and over 200 deities in attendance. Sukhu also inaugurated an exhibition showcasing government initiatives.

During the event, Sukhu announced Rs 100 crore for completing the Mandi Shiv Dham project within two years and a five percent increase in offerings to deities. Additionally, he outlined future governmental plans, including filling 25,000 government posts and investing Rs 1,800 crore in healthcare. Despite political opposition, Sukhu remains committed to advancing Himachal Pradesh's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

