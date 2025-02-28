Tuhin Kanta Pandey Takes Helm as SEBI Chairman Amid Market Challenges
Tuhin Kanta Pandey was appointed as the new chairman of SEBI, succeeding Madhabi Puri Buch. The seasoned IAS officer from Odisha will face market pressures amidst FIIs' withdrawals. With extensive experience in finance and policy, Pandey has been pivotal in privatization efforts and shaping significant fiscal policies.
Country:
India
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, a distinguished Odisha-cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been appointed as the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). He succeeds Madhabi Puri Buch, whose term concludes on February 28. The government's Appointments Committee of the Cabinet endorsed this decision late Thursday evening.
Pandey steps into this crucial regulatory role at a challenging time for the markets, amid substantial withdrawals by foreign institutional investors. Known for his significant expertise in finance, Pandey has served in numerous key governmental roles, notably as the Finance Secretary and Secretary for the Department of Revenue.
Throughout his career, Pandey has played a critical role in several pivotal financial initiatives, including the disinvestment of public sector enterprises and leading the privatization of Air India. His educational background includes an MA in economics and an MBA, equipping him well for these high-responsibility positions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
