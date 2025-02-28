Left Menu

Impact of US Aid Cuts on UNICEF's Programs in Lebanon

US aid reductions have led to UNICEF halting or reducing multiple programs in Lebanon, including vital nutrition initiatives. With more than half of children under two enduring severe food poverty, UNICEF's operations were significantly impacted, as relayed by Deputy Representative Ettie Higgins from Beirut.

US aid cuts have drastically affected UNICEF's operations in Lebanon, forcing the suspension or scaling back of several programs. These reductions have particularly impacted nutrition initiatives, as more than half of children under two in the country's east face severe food poverty, an official announced on Friday.

Ettie Higgins, UNICEF's deputy representative in Lebanon, addressed reporters in Geneva via video link from Beirut, highlighting the scale of program reductions. 'We have been forced to suspend or cut back or drastically reduce many of our programs,' Higgins explained, placing emphasis on the nutrition programs that are crucial to children's welfare.

The cutback in aid has resulted in palpable challenges for the families dependent on UNICEF's support, raising concerns about the well-being and development of young children amid a worsening crisis.

