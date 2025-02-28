Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds NHRC's Order for Police Compensation to Doctor

The Delhi High Court has upheld an NHRC directive mandating police to compensate a doctor Rs 50,000 for failing to register a complaint. The court dismissed a challenge by the Delhi Police, asserting NHRC's order in the case of trespassing and misconduct at the doctor's clinic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, the Delhi High Court has upheld the National Human Rights Commission's (NHRC) order directing the police to compensate a doctor Rs 50,000 due to the non-registration of an FIR involving misconduct at the doctor's clinic.

Justice Sachin Datta dismissed a petition by the Delhi Police, who sought to challenge the NHRC's decision, by ruling that any delay or failure in launching an FIR after a complaint was misconceived, especially when linked to an incident involving criminal misbehavior.

The order, originally issued by NHRC in September 2023 and backed by Justice Datta, emphasized the imperative for the police to follow established protocols and compensate Dr. Neeraj Kumar, who had reported misconduct involving his female staff back in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

