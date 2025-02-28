Left Menu

Affordable Airport Dining: AAP MP Raghav Chadha's Triumph

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha celebrates affordable food canteens at Chennai and Kolkata airports. His advocacy against high airport food prices led to the launch of the Udaan Yatri Cafe by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, providing budget-friendly dining options for travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:28 IST
Affordable Airport Dining: AAP MP Raghav Chadha's Triumph
AAP MP Raghav Chadha (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A milestone in affordable airport dining was achieved as Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha praised the initiative at Chennai and Kolkata airports for establishing budget-friendly canteens. The move follows Chadha's vocal concerns about overpriced food at airports during a parliamentary session.

Chadha expressed elation with the declaration, 'A small spark can light up the darkest skies... First Kolkata, now Chennai!' His persistent advocacy emphasized the need for economical food and beverage options, citing exorbitant prices such as Rs 100 for water and Rs 200-250 for tea.

Responding to his appeals, the Ministry of Civil Aviation launched the 'Udaan Yatri Cafe,' first introduced at Kolkata's Dum Dum Airport. This pilot project aims to offer travelers affordable food options, marking a significant shift towards passenger-centric amenities at airports. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025