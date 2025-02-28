Affordable Airport Dining: AAP MP Raghav Chadha's Triumph

A milestone in affordable airport dining was achieved as Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha praised the initiative at Chennai and Kolkata airports for establishing budget-friendly canteens. The move follows Chadha's vocal concerns about overpriced food at airports during a parliamentary session.

Chadha expressed elation with the declaration, 'A small spark can light up the darkest skies... First Kolkata, now Chennai!' His persistent advocacy emphasized the need for economical food and beverage options, citing exorbitant prices such as Rs 100 for water and Rs 200-250 for tea.

Responding to his appeals, the Ministry of Civil Aviation launched the 'Udaan Yatri Cafe,' first introduced at Kolkata's Dum Dum Airport. This pilot project aims to offer travelers affordable food options, marking a significant shift towards passenger-centric amenities at airports. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)