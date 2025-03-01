Avalanche Tragedy in Uttarakhand: 50 Rescued, 4 Dead

The death toll in the avalanche that hit Mana village near Badrinath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has climbed to four, an official confirmed on Saturday. According to the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) in Dehradun, four individuals have tragically perished in the avalanche incident.

In response, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding in Central Command (GOC-in-C), reported that all possible assistance, including UAVs and radars, will be deployed once weather and road conditions stabilize. "Currently, air efforts are underway to evacuate the casualties. We aim to coordinate with all agencies to conclude the operation by tonight," the official noted.

Chamoli district magistrate Sandeep Tiwari informed ANI that the rescue operation, which began yesterday, has successfully rescued 33 workers so far, with an additional 17 being saved today. In total, 50 individuals have been extracted, while search efforts continue for those missing. The Indian Army claimed that 55 workers from the Border Roads Organisation were trapped under snow when the avalanche struck Friday morning, burying them inside eight containers and a shed.

Weather conditions, including rain and snowfall, halted rescue efforts on Friday evening, but operations resumed Saturday morning as the weather improved. Helicopters have joined the ongoing efforts, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reported that heavy snowfall was hindering the rescue mission.

Conducting an aerial survey, Chief Minister Dhami announced that more than five affected blocks lack electricity and internet due to continuous snow coverage. "We will restore connectivity swiftly. Over 200 personnel are engaged in the rescue mission," he stated.

The Chief Minister confirmed that out of 55 trapped individuals, 50 have been safely evacuated, and operations persist for the five remaining. Those rescued are receiving treatment in Jyotirmath and may be referred to higher medical centers if needed. Dhami visited the recuperating workers at the Army Hospital to check on their recovery, instructing the District Magistrate to ensure no shortage of resources during ongoing rescue and search operations. He noted the Central Government's participation in providing necessary support.

Providing additional details, District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari confirmed the avalanche near Mana Pass involved 57 BRO laborers residing in containers, with two on leave. Of the 55 affected, ITBP and Army personnel have successfully rescued 50, and four helicopters from the Central and State Governments have facilitated the safe transport of 25 workers to Jyotirmath.

DM Tiwari acknowledged the joint efforts of the ITBP and Army in the rescue mission, highlighting the arrival of a 28-member NDRF team experienced in such operations. He expressed confidence in concluding the rescue mission shortly.

