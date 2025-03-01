Left Menu

Jan Aushadhi Week: Boosting Affordable Medicine Access Across Delhi-NCR

Union Health Minister JP Nadda inaugurated vehicles to raise awareness for Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Delhi-NCR during the Jan Aushadhi Week. This initiative aims to enhance access to affordable healthcare. The program endeavors to increase Jan Aushadhi centres from 15,000 to 25,000 by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 18:27 IST
Union Health Minister JP Nadda (Photo Credit: X/@JPNadda). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda launched a fleet of vehicles on Saturday, aimed at raising awareness about Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Delhi-NCR. The launch signifies the start of 'Jan Aushadhi Week,' a nationwide campaign dedicated to promoting affordable access to medicines.

The initiative, part of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), is poised to further the reach of cost-effective generic medications to Indian citizens. "Our goal is to expand from the current 15,000 Jan Aushadhi centres to 25,000 by 2027," Nadda announced.

Minister of State for Health, Anupriya Patel, emphasized the reduction in medicine costs through alternative provisions under the program. Highlighting the 'Jan Aushadhi - Jan Chetna' week's objectives, she noted ongoing efforts to provide sanitary pads at Rs 1, enhancing women's awareness of menstrual hygiene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

