Jan Aushadhi Week: Boosting Affordable Medicine Access Across Delhi-NCR

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda launched a fleet of vehicles on Saturday, aimed at raising awareness about Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Delhi-NCR. The launch signifies the start of 'Jan Aushadhi Week,' a nationwide campaign dedicated to promoting affordable access to medicines.

The initiative, part of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), is poised to further the reach of cost-effective generic medications to Indian citizens. "Our goal is to expand from the current 15,000 Jan Aushadhi centres to 25,000 by 2027," Nadda announced.

Minister of State for Health, Anupriya Patel, emphasized the reduction in medicine costs through alternative provisions under the program. Highlighting the 'Jan Aushadhi - Jan Chetna' week's objectives, she noted ongoing efforts to provide sanitary pads at Rs 1, enhancing women's awareness of menstrual hygiene.

(With inputs from agencies.)