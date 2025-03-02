IAEA Team Arrives at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Amid Tensions

A U.N. nuclear watchdog team has successfully arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, currently under Russian control. The arrival marks the 27th rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors at the site, achieved by navigating strictly through Russian-held territories.

According to Russia's state-controlled Rosatom company, previous rotations were delayed by nearly a month due to military activities. Each side has accused the other of violating the rules designed to ensure the safe passage of the inspection team. This site, Europe's largest nuclear facility, remains in the tense crossfire of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhia plant in the opening weeks of their full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Although the facility is not currently producing electricity, it remains a volatile flashpoint with both countries accusing one another of firing weapons at or near the plant. IAEA Executive Director Rafael Grossi continues to urge restraint from both nations to avoid a potential nuclear disaster.

