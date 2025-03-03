Pakistan's IMF Deal: Navigating Economic Targets Amidst Challenges

As Pakistan anticipates the outcome of the International Monetary Fund's first biannual review of its USD 7 billion Extended Fund Facility, the government remains hopeful for a positive result, which could release a USD 1.1 billion tranche in the coming weeks. The current discussions, led by IMF mission chief Nathan Porter, focus on assessing the country's adherence to performance criteria.

A critical concern has been the revenue shortfalls, caused by changes in macroeconomic conditions, which Pakistan is attempting to offset with a higher primary budget surplus and improved non-tax revenue. Despite the IMF lowering the country's growth estimate to 3 percent, efforts are underway to meet structural benchmarks, including expanding the tax net and amending fiscal laws.

Central to these discussions is the plan to extend Pakistan's debt maturity period and address structural reforms within governance frameworks. With the 32-month debt target successfully extended, optimism grows as authorities work towards meeting multiple benchmarks and preparing for upcoming economic challenges laid out by the IMF's strategic plan.

