Sapher's Renewable Revolution in Punjab
Renewable energy firm Sapher announced a partnership with the Punjab government to invest in solar projects in Fazilka and Ferozepur. Collaborating with Punjab Genco, Sapher aims to develop renewable energy solutions while addressing challenges in canal-based hydropower.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:09 IST
India
- India
Sapher, a leader in renewable energy solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with the Punjab government to foster renewable energy development in the state.
Monday's announcement detailed plans to invest in solar farms in high-potential areas such as Fazilka and Ferozepur, promising significant advancements in sustainable energy.
The collaboration, executed through Punjab Genco, aims to harness canal-based hydropower effectively, focusing on balancing water conservation with renewable energy generation.
