Sapher's Renewable Revolution in Punjab

Sapher, a leader in renewable energy solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with the Punjab government to foster renewable energy development in the state.

Monday's announcement detailed plans to invest in solar farms in high-potential areas such as Fazilka and Ferozepur, promising significant advancements in sustainable energy.

The collaboration, executed through Punjab Genco, aims to harness canal-based hydropower effectively, focusing on balancing water conservation with renewable energy generation.

