Tariffs and Tensions: The Emerging Markets Quandary

Emerging market currencies held steady on Monday as traders awaited confirmation of impending tariffs, most notably on Canada, Mexico, and the European Union. The geopolitical drama unfolded after a fallout between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, further shaking confidence.

In financial markets, Ukraine's international bond prices dropped sharply, with 2036 bonds sliding more than two cents early on. Despite ongoing tariff concerns, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed that tariffs would be implemented, though the extent remains under Trump's discretion.

Elsewhere, currency movements varied across global markets, with the Mexican peso rising slightly. Meanwhile, Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on EU imports threaten Central Europe's economic stability. China's manufacturing data offered a glimmer of hope, while insights into the Federal Reserve's monetary policy are keenly anticipated amid health concerns for the U.S. economy.

