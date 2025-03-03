Tariff Troubles: Economic Impact Looms

As the Trump administration's tariffs on Mexico and Canada come into effect, significant ramifications are anticipated for the United States' economy and financial markets. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick confirmed the commencement of tariffs on Tuesday, sparking industry analysis on potential impacts.

Goldman Sachs forecasts a drop in S&P 500 earnings per share by 2% to 3%, should tariff rates rise by five percentage points. Analysts highlight risks to profit margins, particularly in the materials and discretionary sectors, from the tariffs affecting Canada's and Mexico's exports.

The U.S. auto industry could face annual added costs of $40 billion, affecting vehicle prices and production. Furthermore, European steelmakers linked to U.S. supply chains face challenges, while inflationary pressures may increase, influencing the U.S. personal consumption expenditure index significantly, analysts report.

