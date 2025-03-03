Prime Minister Modi's Bold Steps for Wildlife Conservation on World Wildlife Day

In a significant move for wildlife conservation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced several pivotal initiatives during the National Board for Wildlife meeting in Gir, Gujarat, coinciding with World Wildlife Day. The meeting saw the laying of the foundation for a National Referral Centre for Wildlife at Junagadh and plans for the 16th Asiatic Lion Population Estimation in 2025. Additionally, Modi revealed over Rs. 2900 crore would be allocated toward lion conservation over the next decade.

Prime Minister Modi also discussed crucial strategies to tackle forest fires and human-animal conflicts using innovative solutions, including AI technology. Projects aimed at conserving the gharial and the Indian sloth bear were also spotlighted. Recognizing community participation as key, the Prime Minister stressed on enhancing local community involvement and expressed contentment over the increase in community reserves.

Emphasizing dolphin conservation, Prime Minister Modi noted the release of the first-ever riverine dolphin estimation report, offering insights into habitat security. The assembly also focused on Asiatic lions and the International Big Cats Alliance. Further promoting awareness, Modi urged engaging local populations in dolphin areas and recommended school children's visits. For frontline staff mobility, motorcycles were flagged off by the Prime Minister, who also interacted with on-field staff, eco-guides, and trackers to reinforce these conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)