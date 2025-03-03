Left Menu

U.S. Aid Cuts Put Pressure on WFP Amid Southern Africa Drought

The U.N.'s World Food Programme is closing its Southern Africa bureau due to severe funding constraints, primarily caused by U.S. aid cuts. The U.S., previously donating nearly half of WFP's budget, slashed foreign aid under Trump's administration. Drought-stricken regions face additional challenges as a result.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:26 IST
The United Nations World Food Programme announced the closure of its Southern Africa bureau, citing funding shortages driven by significant cuts in U.S. aid. This move comes as the region battles a severe drought. The U.S. administration's slashing of foreign aid, a cornerstone of its 'America First' policy, has hit critical U.N. life-saving initiatives hard.

Although the exact financial impact wasn't disclosed, the U.S. previously contributed $4.5 billion last year, nearly half of the World Food Programme's $9.8 billion budget. Tomson Phiri, regional spokesperson, noted a constrained outlook for donor funding, crucial for feeding those affected by crop failures and climate change globally.

Last year's El Nino-led drought forced Lesotho, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Namibia to declare national disasters. To cope, the WFP will merge its eastern and southern operations, centering them in Nairobi. The goal remains to maximize resources without compromising on-ground efforts. Phiri reassured that frontline teams in Southern Africa would not face disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

