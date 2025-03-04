Sensex and Nifty Hit by Global Market Concerns and Tariff Tensions

The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, took a nosedive during early trading hours on Tuesday, influenced by a weak global market trajectory and continuous foreign fund withdrawals. Market experts attributed this downturn to heightened apprehensions about a global trade war and sustained selling by foreign institutional investors.

The BSE Sensex saw a downturn of 139.45 points, equivalent to a 0.19% decrease, landing at 72,946.49. In a similar fashion, the NSE Nifty fell below the 22,000 mark, initially losing 144.85 points or 0.66% to hit 21,974.45 before recovering some losses to trade 64.50 points lower at 22,054.80. Key Sensex stocks such as Nestle India and HCL Technologies were among the top losers, contrasting with gains in stocks like State Bank of India and Tata Steel.

Adding to market jitters, President Donald Trump announced impending tariffs, including a 25% charge on imports from Mexico and Canada, alongside a 10% tariff on China. This policy stance has rekindled fears of a protracted global trade conflict. Commenting on the developments, Prashanth Tapse from Mehta Equities Ltd highlighted the market's sensitivity, citing that FIIs have already offloaded assets worth over Rs 4,08,984 crore this fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)