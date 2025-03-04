Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Punjab CM and Farmer Leaders Clash Over Protests

Farmer leaders have criticized Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his repeated targeting of their protests. Despite reaching preliminary agreements, tensions escalated when Mann abruptly left a meeting, citing the ongoing protests against economic losses. Farmer unions continue to voice discontent with the state's stance.

Farmer leaders have voiced sharp criticism against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of consistently targeting their protest movement. Sarwan Singh Pandher, a prominent figure among the farmers, labeled Mann as a primary reason behind the current situation in Punjab. This follows reports that Mann became angry during a meeting with protesting farmers in Chandigarh.

According to Pandher, nearly 35 senior leaders from the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha were either detained or placed under house arrest, marking the third confrontation with Mann. The meeting was initially aimed at persuading farmers to end their protest at Khanauri border in Sangrur district before March 5.

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal remarked that Mann's anger was unprecedented, even in high-level talks. Despite reaching agreements on several issues, Mann abruptly ended the meeting due to a claimed medical appointment, leaving farmers to feel disregarded. Mann later expressed concern over frequent protests, citing significant economic repercussions. He warned of potential actions to curb disruptions but maintained that as a leader, he must balance the interests of Punjab's 3.5 crore people.

