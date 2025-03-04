Left Menu

Empowerment and Equality: A Call to Action on International Women's Day

At the BRICS annual women's summit, BJP leader Smriti Irani celebrated women's progress towards emancipation, praising supportive men, while Kiran Bedi emphasized shared parenting responsibilities. Both leaders spotlighted the need for recognizing women's economic contributions and urged youths to work towards a developed India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:29 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Smriti Irani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader and ex-Union Minister Smriti Irani heralded International Women's Day at the BRICS annual women's summit by applauding women's strides towards emancipation and expressing gratitude to supportive men who aid in women's empowerment. The event took place in the national capital, attracting various leaders and dignitaries.

In her address, Irani criticized the global gender gap index for failing to capture women's true economic impact, underscoring that despite driving economies, women's contributions often go unrecognized. She commended women on their journey to empowerment, emphasizing the importance of creating safer, respectful community environments.

Kiran Bedi, former Puducherry governor, also participated in the summit, advocating for equal parental responsibility in children's upbringing. She suggested global policies should prioritize inspirational parenting. Post-summit, Bedi stressed the dual challenges facing women: access to opportunities and seizing them, urging youth to engage with the 'Viksit Bharat' vision for India's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

