Tariffs Trigger Tumult: Wall Street Reacts to Trade Tensions

U.S. stock index futures held steady on Tuesday morning, following a turbulent session on Wall Street as markets reacted to President Donald Trump's latest tariff impositions. The move, which targets imports from countries like Mexico, Canada, and China, could exacerbate an ongoing trade conflict.

The Dow E-minis showed slight declines, while S&P and Nasdaq E-minis revealed marginal shifts as investors grappled with heightened concerns. The CBOE volatility index increased, reflecting investor unease, especially after significant drops in major indices the previous day, fueled by aggressive tariff measures.

Major players, including Ford, General Motors, and Illumina, experienced varied market performances. Some U.S.-listed Chinese companies enjoyed slight recoveries despite looming inflation pressures and potential profit dips. Analysts urge caution, emphasizing the potential impacts of a prolonged trade war on economic stability and the Federal Reserve's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)