Left Menu

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on Italian Agricultural Masterpieces

U.S. tariffs on European Union food products threaten billions in damage to Italy's agricultural exports, affecting products like Parma ham and Prosecco wine. Italian farmers and business leaders are calling for diplomatic action against further U.S. duties, emphasizing the threat to trade relationships and economic interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:10 IST
Impact of U.S. Tariffs on Italian Agricultural Masterpieces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

U.S. tariffs on European Union food goods are poised to deliver 'billions of dollars of damage' to Italy's esteemed Parma ham and Prosecco wine exports, reported an Italian farmers' lobby on Tuesday. President Donald Trump has declared intentions to impose tariffs on the EU, targeting their trade surpluses with the U.S.

New tariffs took effect Tuesday: 25% on Mexican and Canadian imports, and 20% on Chinese goods. 'Billions of dollars of damage are foreseen for Italian food, hurting not only our country, but also the wallets of Americans,' stated Cristiano Fini, president of the farmers' lobby CIA. He stressed that U.S. producers cannot replicate Made in Italy products.

In 2024, Italy saw its food exports to the U.S. reach 7.8 billion euros. With the U.S. accounting for a major chunk of Italian exports outside the EU, Italian authorities are pressing for strategic diplomacy. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni urged caution, opposing an EU-U.S. trade dispute while protecting national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025