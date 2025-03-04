Impact of U.S. Tariffs on Italian Agricultural Masterpieces

U.S. tariffs on European Union food goods are poised to deliver 'billions of dollars of damage' to Italy's esteemed Parma ham and Prosecco wine exports, reported an Italian farmers' lobby on Tuesday. President Donald Trump has declared intentions to impose tariffs on the EU, targeting their trade surpluses with the U.S.

New tariffs took effect Tuesday: 25% on Mexican and Canadian imports, and 20% on Chinese goods. 'Billions of dollars of damage are foreseen for Italian food, hurting not only our country, but also the wallets of Americans,' stated Cristiano Fini, president of the farmers' lobby CIA. He stressed that U.S. producers cannot replicate Made in Italy products.

In 2024, Italy saw its food exports to the U.S. reach 7.8 billion euros. With the U.S. accounting for a major chunk of Italian exports outside the EU, Italian authorities are pressing for strategic diplomacy. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni urged caution, opposing an EU-U.S. trade dispute while protecting national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)