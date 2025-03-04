PM Modi Champions Wildlife Conservation at Vantara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Vantara, the world's largest wildlife research centre located in Gujarat's Jamnagar, where he commended the conservation efforts, emphasizing India's tradition of protecting all life forms. Inaugurating the facility, PM Modi praised Anant Ambani and his team for their dedicated work in animal welfare and rehabilitation.

Vantara offers a refuge for injured, abandoned, or abused animals, while promoting ecological balance. The Prime Minister drew attention to distressing cases, including elephants and a leopard, highlighting the need for public responsibility and compassion towards wildlife. Modi's visit underscored the importance of safeguarding animal welfare.

During his visit, Modi toured the facility's state-of-the-art veterinary hospital and interacted with rehabilitated animals. He observed various species, from endangered Clouded Leopards to Asiatic Lions, and witnessed efforts in breeding and rehabilitation. The Prime Minister expressed India's commitment to wildlife preservation, coinciding with World Wildlife Day celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)