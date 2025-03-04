TPG's Strategic Acquisition of Schott Poonawalla: A New Chapter in Pharma Solutions

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given a green signal to TPG, a US-based private equity firm, for acquiring a share in Schott Poonawalla. This move sees TPG purchasing shares from the Serum Institute of India, spearheaded by billionaire Adar Poonawalla.

Schott Poonawalla operates in the domain of primary packaging solutions for pharmaceuticals and biotech sectors. Situated in Mumbai, it is a joint effort between the Serum Institute of India and SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co of Germany.

TPG's acquisition is facilitated by TPG Scion SG, a special-purpose vehicle. In a related financial maneuver, other significant acquisitions were approved, including investments by Alpha Wave Ventures in Advanta Enterprises and Roquette Freres SA's acquisition of segments from International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

