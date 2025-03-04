International Yoga Festival 2025: A Global Gathering for Peace and Wellness
The International Yoga Festival 2025 at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh will host yogis from 75 countries, uniting them for peace and well-being. Chidananda Saraswati Maharaj emphasized yoga's transformative power and praised PM Modi for promoting it globally. The festival will feature renowned spiritual leaders and yoga practitioners.
As Rishikesh's sacred banks of the Ganga prepare for the International Yoga Festival from March 9 to 15, the event is set to attract Yogacharyas and practitioners from India and around the world. Chidananda Saraswati Maharaj highlighted the global peace and well-being benefits of yoga.
According to Maharaj, around 75 countries converge at Parmarth Niketan to immerse themselves in yoga and the serenity of the holy land. He likened the festival's significance to the Mahakumbh, emphasizing the international community's participation in this global yoga congregation.
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharaj noted his foresight in recognizing yoga as a vital tool for global peace, making it a theme in his first UN address. The festival will see participation from renowned figures, promoting yoga's essence as a holistic way of life.
