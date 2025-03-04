Left Menu

International Yoga Festival 2025: A Global Gathering for Peace and Wellness

The International Yoga Festival 2025 at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh will host yogis from 75 countries, uniting them for peace and well-being. Chidananda Saraswati Maharaj emphasized yoga's transformative power and praised PM Modi for promoting it globally. The festival will feature renowned spiritual leaders and yoga practitioners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:31 IST
International Yoga Festival 2025: A Global Gathering for Peace and Wellness
Chidananda Saraswati Maharaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Rishikesh's sacred banks of the Ganga prepare for the International Yoga Festival from March 9 to 15, the event is set to attract Yogacharyas and practitioners from India and around the world. Chidananda Saraswati Maharaj highlighted the global peace and well-being benefits of yoga.

According to Maharaj, around 75 countries converge at Parmarth Niketan to immerse themselves in yoga and the serenity of the holy land. He likened the festival's significance to the Mahakumbh, emphasizing the international community's participation in this global yoga congregation.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharaj noted his foresight in recognizing yoga as a vital tool for global peace, making it a theme in his first UN address. The festival will see participation from renowned figures, promoting yoga's essence as a holistic way of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025