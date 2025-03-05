Left Menu

Pipelines of Prosperity: Global Partnership for Alaska's Gas

Japan, South Korea, and other nations are showing interest in partnering with the United States on a large-scale natural gas pipeline project in Alaska. U.S. President Donald Trump announced the potential investment, emphasizing the significant financial input expected from participating countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 08:22 IST
  • United States

Japan, South Korea, and other countries are eager to join forces with the United States on a monumental natural gas pipeline initiative in Alaska, according to statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In an address to Congress, Trump described the pipeline project as one of the largest globally, highlighting its enormous scale and potential impact.

Trump claimed that these nations would each contribute trillions of dollars, underlining the massive investment involved in this international partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

