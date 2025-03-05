Pipelines of Prosperity: Global Partnership for Alaska's Gas

Japan, South Korea, and other countries are eager to join forces with the United States on a monumental natural gas pipeline initiative in Alaska, according to statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In an address to Congress, Trump described the pipeline project as one of the largest globally, highlighting its enormous scale and potential impact.

Trump claimed that these nations would each contribute trillions of dollars, underlining the massive investment involved in this international partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)