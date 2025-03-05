Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik Criticizes BJP on Biju Patnaik Tributes Clash

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik criticized the BJP for altering Biju Krida Puraskar's name and other actions perceived as disrespectful to his father, Biju Patnaik. Highlighting the love Odia people hold for the late leader, Patnaik called such moves as immature politics tainting Biju Patnaik's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:31 IST
Naveen Patnaik Criticizes BJP on Biju Patnaik Tributes Clash
Former Odisha CM and LoP Naveen Patnaik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent speech, former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took a strong stand against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, accusing the ruling party of disrespecting his father, the late Biju Patnaik. Addressing the gathering at the Biju Janata Dal's 109th birth anniversary celebration of Biju Patnaik in Bhubaneswar, Naveen Patnaik did not hold back criticism, condemning the BJP's efforts to alter the legacy associated with his father.

Naveen Patnaik lambasted the BJP for attempting to rename the Biju Krida Puraskar, only to retract following public outrage. He denounced recent incidents of vandalism involving Biju Patnaik's statues, lamenting the state's inaction against perpetrators. Further expressing frustration over the change of Panchayati Raj Diwas, traditionally observed on March 5th since 1993, Patnaik questioned the motives behind altering such a long-standing tradition.

Addressing these controversies, Naveen Patnaik declared, 'Biju Babu's memory cannot be dismantled by changing award names or defacing statues. His legacy as a freedom fighter and a visionary leader is indelible.' He urged the ruling party to rise above 'immature politics' and honor the contributions of a leader who was lauded nationally and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025