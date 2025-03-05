Naveen Patnaik Criticizes BJP on Biju Patnaik Tributes Clash

In a fervent speech, former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took a strong stand against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, accusing the ruling party of disrespecting his father, the late Biju Patnaik. Addressing the gathering at the Biju Janata Dal's 109th birth anniversary celebration of Biju Patnaik in Bhubaneswar, Naveen Patnaik did not hold back criticism, condemning the BJP's efforts to alter the legacy associated with his father.

Naveen Patnaik lambasted the BJP for attempting to rename the Biju Krida Puraskar, only to retract following public outrage. He denounced recent incidents of vandalism involving Biju Patnaik's statues, lamenting the state's inaction against perpetrators. Further expressing frustration over the change of Panchayati Raj Diwas, traditionally observed on March 5th since 1993, Patnaik questioned the motives behind altering such a long-standing tradition.

Addressing these controversies, Naveen Patnaik declared, 'Biju Babu's memory cannot be dismantled by changing award names or defacing statues. His legacy as a freedom fighter and a visionary leader is indelible.' He urged the ruling party to rise above 'immature politics' and honor the contributions of a leader who was lauded nationally and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)