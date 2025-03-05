Delhi Crime Branch Nabs Naxalite Woman Living Under Alias

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 23-year-old female Naxalite operative, known as 'R', in the Pitampura area. The woman had been living under an assumed identity and working as a domestic helper, according to official sources on Wednesday.

Credited with five years of rigorous training, 'R' had participated in multiple encounters with Jharkhand police between 2018 and 2020 before she relocated to Delhi. The Crime Branch team, led by Inspector Lichhman, conducted a raid at Maharana Pratap Enclave, acting on intelligence about Maoist elements in the region.

Delhi Crime Branch officials reported that 'R' had joined the Communist Party of India (Maoist) at the tender age of 10, undergoing extensive training in handling sophisticated weapons. Facing a non-bailable warrant since March 2023, she has been charged under multiple legal provisions, said DCP Vikram Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)