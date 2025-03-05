Left Menu

Cabinet Fortifies Livestock Health with New 'Pashu Aushadhi' Initiative

The Indian Cabinet has approved a significant update to the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme, introducing the distribution of generic veterinary medicines through the Pashu Aushadhi initiative. This scheme aims to boost disease prevention, enhance livestock productivity, and support rural entrepreneurship.

Updated: 05-03-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Cabinet has approved significant changes to the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme, aiming to distribute high-quality and affordable veterinary medicines.

The new Pashu Aushadhi component will mirror the Jan Aushadi Yojana, providing generic medicines through PM Kisan Samridhi Kendras and cooperatives. Additionally, traditional veterinary knowledge will be revived.

This initiative plans to declare nine states as FMD-free zones, enhancing India's stature as a top milk producer. It promises improved livestock productivity, entrepreneurship opportunities, and prevention of economic losses for farmers.

