India's Race to AI Leadership: A Visionary Approach

Union Minister Nishikant Dubey underscores India's commitment to harnessing AI for economic growth and leadership. At a crucial parliamentary meeting, Dubey emphasizes AI's potential to boost the economy by $1 trillion and create millions of jobs, while addressing ethical concerns and policy direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:24 IST
Union Minister Nishikant Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal declaration on Wednesday, Union Minister Nishikant Dubey stressed India's urgent need to advance in artificial intelligence (AI), citing its potential to transform the nation's economy and position India as a global pioneer in AI technology.

Addressing the media after chairing a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology at Parliament House Annexe in Delhi, Dubey projected that AI advancements could add over $1 trillion to India's economy, significantly increasing employment opportunities for millions.

The meeting convened high-ranking officials from various ministries to discuss AI's wide-ranging impacts, emphasizing the importance of equipping industries like banking and customs with AI-friendly infrastructure, while carefully considering data privacy and ethical implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

