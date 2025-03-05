India's Race to AI Leadership: A Visionary Approach

In a pivotal declaration on Wednesday, Union Minister Nishikant Dubey stressed India's urgent need to advance in artificial intelligence (AI), citing its potential to transform the nation's economy and position India as a global pioneer in AI technology.

Addressing the media after chairing a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology at Parliament House Annexe in Delhi, Dubey projected that AI advancements could add over $1 trillion to India's economy, significantly increasing employment opportunities for millions.

The meeting convened high-ranking officials from various ministries to discuss AI's wide-ranging impacts, emphasizing the importance of equipping industries like banking and customs with AI-friendly infrastructure, while carefully considering data privacy and ethical implications.

