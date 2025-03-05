Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Slab Collapse at Maharashtra Mines
Two workers were tragically killed and one was injured when a slab collapsed in the Chikhla mines of Maharashtra's Bhandara district. The accident occurred at Manganese Ore (India) Limited's underground site. Authorities are investigating the incident while the injured worker undergoes treatment.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Wednesday, two workers lost their lives and another sustained injuries due to a slab collapse in the Chikhla mines, operated by Manganese Ore (India) Limited (MOIL) in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, officials have confirmed.
The District Disaster Management Cell (DDMC) reported that the deceased workers, identified as Vijay Nandlal, 50, and Arun Jeevanlal Chormar, 41, were sent for postmortem to a sub-district hospital. Meanwhile, the injured worker, Shankar Sahadev Vishwakarma, 56, is receiving medical care at Laksh Hospital in Bhandara.
The accident occurred at the vertical two underground level 3, 100 meters underground, during the first shift between 9:00 and 9:30 AM. Further investigations into the cause of the collapse are underway, according to the DDMC's statement from the site.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unrest in Islamabad: Government Workers Protest Pension Reforms
Amid Agency Disruptions, USAID Workers Left in Limbo
Kerala Minister Advocates for ASHA Workers Amidst Ongoing Protests
Tension Mounts as CPI(M) Workers Clash with Police Over Arrests in Kerala
Kerala's ASHA Workers: The Fight for Fair Pay and Benefits