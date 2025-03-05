"We have 100-Day agenda ready": Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday reviewed the overall functioning of the transport department and announced an intensive campaign against unregistered vehicles as part of a broader initiative to clear encroachments from the city's roads, a release said. Speaking at the high-level meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat, the Minister laid out a comprehensive 100-day roadmap to revamp the city's transport infrastructure, aligning with the vision of Viksit Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minister has issued instructions to the transport department to take appropriate action on fuel stations supplying fuel to vehicles operating without valid fitness certificates. Additionally, action will be taken against Petrol/Diesel/CNG vehicles running without a valid fitness certificate. To curb violations, stringent action will be taken against heavy vehicles using slip roads to evade e-challans. To strengthen transport enforcement, the Minister has directed the deployment of additional manpower to the enforcement department. He emphasized the need for an effective strategy to ensure better compliance with road safety regulations. The Minister also reviewed the status of live tracking for public transport vehicles, including commercial vehicles, stressing that a more focused approach is required to enhance passenger security.

He instructed officials to accelerate the implementation of live tracking mechanisms in all public transport vehicle including commercial vehicles plying on the roads of national capital. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has been asked to prepare a roadmap to address its financial losses. Meanwhile, the Minister lauded the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DTIDC) for its effective financial management and encouraged further steps towards strengthening its financial condition.

In a bid to improve public transport infrastructure, the government will soon operationalize three new interstate bus terminals (ISBTs) at Tikri Border, Mundka, and Narela. These new ISBTs are expected to ease congestion significantly and enhance regional connectivity. The Minister also reviewed the status of major metro expansion projects, including the Mukundpur-Maujpur, R.K. Ashram-Janakpuri West, and Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridors. He instructed officials to expedite the completion of these corridors to improve the city's metro connectivity. Additionally, he assessed the implementation of the Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) policy and directed officials to revise the targets for the new policy, which is set to be implemented from April 2025.

Addressing senior officials from the Transport Department, DMRC, DTC, and DTIDC, Dr. Singh criticized the inefficiency of the previous government, stating, "We need a proactive approach to modernizing Delhi's transport network. Our 100-day agenda is ready, and we are committed to delivering results." With these strategic steps, the Transport Department aims to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability in Delhi's public transport system, reinforcing its commitment to the 'Viksit Delhi' pledge. (ANI)

