‘Humanity’s future depends on investing in the machinery of peace’: UN chief

UN News | Updated: 06-03-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 16:22 IST
The NPT, signed in 1968 and in force since 1970, remains a cornerstone of nuclear disarmament, with 191 states parties pledging to curb nuclear weapons proliferation. Image Credit: ChatGPT

“Humanity’s future depends on investing in the machinery of peace, not the machinery of war,” said Secretary-General António Guterres in a message marking the International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness. 

 

Celebrated on 5 March, it is an opportunity to reinforce global commitments to reducing arms and advancing peace.

This year, the observance coincides with the 55th anniversary of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) – a landmark agreement aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons while promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Escalating global threat

Despite long standing agreements, the world faces rising nuclear threats, the proliferation of small arms, and new dangers from rapidly evolving technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

The erosion of existing disarmament guardrails has further exacerbated global insecurity.

“I urge leaders to strengthen the systems and tools that prevent the proliferation, testing and use of deadly weapons and live up to their disarmament obligations,” said Mr. Guterres.

Reinforcing commitments

The NPT, signed in 1968 and in force since 1970, remains a cornerstone of nuclear disarmament, with 191 states parties pledging to curb nuclear weapons proliferation.

However, challenges persist, particularly as geopolitical tensions rise, and some nations remain outside the treaty framework.

This year, the Pact for the Future, recently adopted by UN Member States, strengthens commitments to nuclear disarmament, addressing the weaponisation of outer space and regulating lethal autonomous weapons.

Empowering the next generation

As part of the UN’s push to engage youth in disarmament, the Youth for Disarmament initiative launched two new opportunities on Wednesday: the Youth Leader Fund (YLF) programme and the Youth for Biosecurity Initiative Fellowship, encouraging young people worldwide to take part in shaping a more secure future.

“It’s time for leaders to put words into action and invest in disarmament solutions and the peaceful future every person deserves,” concluded Mr. Guterres.

 
 

Visit UN News for more.

