Left Menu

MP: Massive fire breaks out at cowshed in Gwalior, no injuries or animals hurt

According to officials, one of the sheds made with paddy straw caught fire, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit, around 3 pm. The fire spread rapidly and soon became uncontrollable.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 18:35 IST
MP: Massive fire breaks out at cowshed in Gwalior, no injuries or animals hurt
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at a gaushala (cowshed) in Madhya Prtadesh's Gwalior district on Thursday afternoon, officials said. According to officials, one of the sheds made with paddy straw caught fire, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit, around 3 pm. The fire spread rapidly and soon became uncontrollable.

The cowshed, located in Latipara locality, is considered one of the largest facilities in the city. Upon receiving information, firefighters rushed to the spot, and four fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. After an hour of efforts, the fire was brought under control. No casualties were reported in the incident.

"As soon as we received information about the fire, two fire tenders were sent to the spot immediately. Later, two more were sent, and after nearly an hour of efforts, the fire was brought under control," said Atibal Singh Yadav, Fire Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Gwalior Municipal Corporation. He added that a shed made of paddy straw was completely burnt, and a nearby tin shed was damaged due to the heat.

"As per preliminary investigation, the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. Fortunately, no casualties or injury to anyone was reported. Since the affected area was restricted for cattle movement, no animals were harmed," Yadav said. The fire has been fully extinguished, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025