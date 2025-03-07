Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Indifi's Catalyst for Growth

Indifi Technologies announced a significant finding this Friday: almost 60% of female entrepreneurs who availed business loans from its platform have seen their revenues rise by over 10% before their loan terms concluded. This highlights the resilience and potential of women entrepreneurs across India, particularly amidst International Women's Day celebrations.

The data reveals a growing number of women entrepreneurs from tier-2 cities actively seeking business loans. While initially, women comprised only 12.5% of Indifi's disbursals since its launch in 2015, that number has surged to 37% by 2024, spotlighting enhanced financial inclusion for businesses outside urban centers.

Alok Mittal, Co-founder and MD of Indifi Technologies, expressed optimism over these figures. He commended the success of roughly 60% of businesses achieving substantial growth post-loan, evidencing how strategic financial access can foster real impact. With over 22,500 loans worth Rs 1,650 crore disbursed, industries like restaurants, textiles, and FMCG are among those benefiting from this financial accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)