Left Menu

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Indifi's Catalyst for Growth

Indifi Technologies reports a notable increase in revenue for women entrepreneurs who secured loans from its platform, marking significant financial inclusion and access to capital for female-led businesses, especially from tier-2 cities and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indifi Technologies announced a significant finding this Friday: almost 60% of female entrepreneurs who availed business loans from its platform have seen their revenues rise by over 10% before their loan terms concluded. This highlights the resilience and potential of women entrepreneurs across India, particularly amidst International Women's Day celebrations.

The data reveals a growing number of women entrepreneurs from tier-2 cities actively seeking business loans. While initially, women comprised only 12.5% of Indifi's disbursals since its launch in 2015, that number has surged to 37% by 2024, spotlighting enhanced financial inclusion for businesses outside urban centers.

Alok Mittal, Co-founder and MD of Indifi Technologies, expressed optimism over these figures. He commended the success of roughly 60% of businesses achieving substantial growth post-loan, evidencing how strategic financial access can foster real impact. With over 22,500 loans worth Rs 1,650 crore disbursed, industries like restaurants, textiles, and FMCG are among those benefiting from this financial accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025