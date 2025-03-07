Left Menu

NCW Launches Nationwide Pre-Marital Counselling Initiatives for Happier Marriages

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is establishing 21 pre-marital counselling centres across nine states to provide guidance on marriage's social, psychological, and behavioural aspects. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar announced the initiative, backed by consultations with over 100 experts, aiming to improve marital happiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:44 IST
NCW Launches Nationwide Pre-Marital Counselling Initiatives for Happier Marriages
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is set to launch 21 pre-marital counselling centres across nine states, offering expert guidance on the social, psychological, and behavioural aspects of marriage, as stated by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Friday.

Rahatkar, speaking at a press conference, explained that the goal is to provide young couples with the necessary tools for a fulfilling marriage. Extensive discussions with over 100 experts nationwide helped shape the PMC programme, which also involved training counsellors to address key marital issues.

The centres, planned for launch on International Women's Day, will be located near marriage registration offices in various cities including Bikaner, Bhopal, Nashik, and more. Rahatkar has called upon district collectors for support in promoting the initiative through hoardings, brochures, and engagements with colleges and social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025