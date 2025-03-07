NCW Launches Nationwide Pre-Marital Counselling Initiatives for Happier Marriages

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is set to launch 21 pre-marital counselling centres across nine states, offering expert guidance on the social, psychological, and behavioural aspects of marriage, as stated by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Friday.

Rahatkar, speaking at a press conference, explained that the goal is to provide young couples with the necessary tools for a fulfilling marriage. Extensive discussions with over 100 experts nationwide helped shape the PMC programme, which also involved training counsellors to address key marital issues.

The centres, planned for launch on International Women's Day, will be located near marriage registration offices in various cities including Bikaner, Bhopal, Nashik, and more. Rahatkar has called upon district collectors for support in promoting the initiative through hoardings, brochures, and engagements with colleges and social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)