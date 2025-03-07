PM Modi Unveils Silvassa as Emerging Cosmopolitan Hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the emergence of Silvassa as a modern cosmopolitan city during his visit on Friday, underscoring the rapid development of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Modi's remarks came as he inaugurated several development projects aimed at creating new opportunities in the region.

Speaking at an event, the Prime Minister highlighted that the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Diu are more than administrative areas; they represent the country's pride and heritage. The launch of development projects worth over Rs 2,580 crore also aims to bolster this modern transformation.

The inauguration of Phase 1 of the NAMO Hospital and the foundational developments for health initiatives will significantly improve healthcare access, especially for the tribal communities in Silvassa. Modi also emphasized the expansion of nationwide schemes, including 25,000 Jan Aushadi Kendras, the PM Jan Dhan Yojana, and BharatNet, which have collectively enhanced public welfare and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)