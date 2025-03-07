US Supreme Court Clears Path for Tahawwur Rana's Extradition to India

The US Supreme Court's recent decision to deny Tahawwur Rana's plea against extradition marks a considerable triumph for Indian diplomacy, say legal experts. The verdict significantly advances India's quest for justice in connection with the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, one of the nation's darkest hours.

Rana, a Pakistani-born Canadian businessman, aimed to halt his extradition by leveraging his minority status, an argument the court found unconvincing. This ruling dismantles a pivotal legal barrier, pushing Rana closer to facing charges on Indian soil for allegedly aiding the 26/11 attackers.

Experts like Senior Advocate Ujjwal Nikam view this as a diplomatic milestone, while Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa notes that Rana's legal recourse in the US is now exhausted. Despite potential administrative delays, the extradition process is poised to proceed, subject only to minor formalities.

